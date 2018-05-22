Headlines

Indefinite bandh begins against unscheduled power cuts in Sinapali

Sinapali

Nuapada: Locals in Sinapali town of Nuapada district resorted to an indefinite bandh from today protesting against unscheduled power cuts in the town.

Normal life was affected in view of the bandh as all most all shops and business establishments downed their shutter to register their resentment against the local electricity distributing office.

Vehicular traffic remained off the road for hours as bandh supporters staged road blockades by burning tyres at different places for alleged failure in supplying uninterrupted power in the area.

They also indulged in picketing during the bandh observation.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place by police to prevent any untoward incident.

The agitation will continue till our demand is not met as the residents have been spending sleepless nights owing to extreme heat and irregularity in electricity supply for the past ten days, an agitator said.

