Ind vs SL, 3rd Test: Kohli, Vijay steer hosts to 371-4 at stumps on Day 1

New Delhi: Virat Kohli continued his dream run against Sri Lanka as the India captain hit a quick century to put the hosts on course for a big score on Day 1 of the third Test at the FerozeShah Kotla ground. At stumps, he was unbeaten on 156, eyeing his sixth double.
Kohli completed his 20th century and fifth vs Sri Lanka when he worked a Dilruwan Perera delivery towards deep mid-wicket for a single. He hit 14 fours in his splendid knock. This was also his third consecutive 100 plus knock in the series after he had struck an unbeaten 104 in the drawn first Test in Kolkata and then an excellent 213 in the second game in Nagpur to guide India to a massive win by an innings and 239 runs.
Kohli, alongside Murali Vijay, completely dominated a demoralised Sri Lankan bowling attack. The Kotla pitch had no ‘South African’ tinge and the visitors’ bowlers compounded the problem by bowling plenty of loose deliveries. The duo put on a 283-run stand before Vijay fell to Lakshan Sandakan. The Indian opener scored 155, studded with 13 boundaries.
Playing his 63rd Test, Virat Kohli started off strongly as he flicked one off Gamage through mid-wicket to get off the mark with a boundary. The local player made his intentions clear by hitting three fours before lunch.
In process, he completed 5000 Tests runs, becoming the 11th Indian to reach the landmark and that too in front of his home crowd.
Apart from scoring his sweetly timed boundaries, the hallmark of Kohli’s knock was how he put the fielders under pressure with his running between the wickets.
India are aiming to clinch their ninth consecutive Test series win and match the world record jointly held by Australia and England.