Ind vs Aus 3rd Test: India scripts history with victory by 137 runs, 2-1 series lead

Melbourne: India scripted history after defeating Australia by 137 runs to take 2-1 lead in the four-match series. India won their first Boxing Day Test in Australia with a 137-run victory at MCG.

This is India’s step towards winning the first ever series on Australian soil in 37 years by retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

Taking the 2-1 lead in the four-match series, India will retain the coveted trophy even if the series is drawn level at Sydney.

The Indians picked the last two wickets of the innings quickly on the rain-affected final day. Ishant Sharma claimed the final wicket of the day in Nathan Lyon (7) to send Australia back to pavillion for 261 runs in their second innings.

Jasprit Bumrah and spinner Ravindra Jadeja claimed three wickets each while Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma earned two wickets each.

Having dominated with bat and ball throughout the one-sided Boxing Day clash, The Indian team will head to the Sydney Cricket Ground with an aim to become the first Indian team to win a series Down Under.