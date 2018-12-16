Ind vs Aus 2nd Test: Virat Kohli earns 25th Test century, equals Tendulkar’s record

Perth: Virat Kohli earned his 25th Test century on Sunday while helping India cross the 200-run mark in the second Test between India and Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Kohli also equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most Test centuries by an Indian Down Under.

The Indian skipper hit the Australian pacer Mitchell Starc for a boundary in the second delivery of the 81st over to bring up his hundred in 214 deliveries.

Kohli helped India fightback from 8/2 to 172/3 at stumps on Saturday. Virat Kohli reached his hundred in 214 deliveries. At the time of his hundred, India were 223/4, still 103 runs behind Australia’s first innings total.

Starting the day on 82 not out, Kohli took 12 overs on a new day to reach the three-figure mark.

While Kohli went back to the pavilion with 123 runs, Rishabh Pant was dismissed at 36 and Mohammed Shami went back on a duck.

Soon after that, wickets of Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah fell in quick succession and Umesh Yadav remained not out.

While India’s innings came to an end with 283 runs, Australia has a lead of 43 runs with them. Nathan Lyon completed another five-wicket haul.