Ind vs Aus 2nd Test: India announce 13-man squad

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the 13 men squad for the upcoming second Test match against Australia, which is scheduled to start from Friday at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

India name 13-man squad for 2nd Test: Virat Kohli (C), M Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/dBnMLqZ7AD — BCCI (@BCCI) December 13, 2018



Indian team suffered a massive blow on their ongoing Tour of Australia as Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin and Prithvi Shaw have been dropped out from the second Test match.

Shaw, who missed the first Test due to an ankle injury, has not recovered from the knock and continues to rehabilitate with a hope to get to full fitness ahead of the third Test match, while, Rohit will miss the Perth Test due to a back injury.

Similarly, Ashwin, who had a brilliant opening Test, will miss the upcoming match due to an abdominal strain on his left side.

On the other hand, the management recalled Bhuvneshwar Kumar to the side after he was left out from the playing XI in the opening match of the four-match Test series.

