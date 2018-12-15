Ind vs Aus 2nd Test: India 172/3 at close of second day

Perth: India were 172 for 3 at the close of play in their first innings on the second day of the second Test match at the Perth Stadium on Saturday.

India still trail by 154 runs with seven first innings wickets in hand against Australia’s first innings total of 326. Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane were batting at 82 and 51 respectively on the draw of stumps.

Resuming the second day at 277/6, the Aussies were all out for 326 shortly before lunch.

With India’s batting innings, Mitchell Starc started with a maiden and bowled out Murali Vijay for a duck in the second over itself.

Josh Hazlewood bowled KL Rahul (2) with a yorker in the fifth over while India was at 8/2.

But Cheteswar Pujara paired up with Virat Kohli and Pujara added 74 runs with Kohli for the third wicket before being dismissed to Starc.

While Kohli and Rahane brought up their 50-run stand off 106 balls, Kohli reached his 20th half-century off 109 balls.