Incredible! Apple iPhone 5s likely to come at just Rs 15,000

New Delhi: In a bid to further extend its reach in Indian smartphone market, Apple is likely to reduce the price of its iPhone 5s at an unbelievable price, a news paper report has said.
As reported by the Economic Times, Apple will likely price the four-year-old iPhone 5s around Rs 15,000 apiece as part of an online-exclusive retailing strategy.
It further quoted that distributors have already been informed the brick-and-mortar cell phone stores that iPhone 5s supplies will be unleashed and that the model would only be sold online at an exclusive price point.
Currently the model sells at Rs 20,000 in India with some online retailers like Flipkart and Snapdeal at Rs 17,499.
The 5S features a 4-inch, 1136 x 640 Retina display boasting a pixel density of 326 pixels per inch.