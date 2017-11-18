PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Income Tax department raids Jayalalithaa’s Poes Garden residence

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Poes Garden

Chennai: The Income Tax officials on Friday conducted raids at Poes Garden, the residence of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa and properties of VK Sasikala’s relatives.

The Income Tax Department on Friday night recovered a laptop, a desktop and four pen drive from two rooms in Veda Nilayam, used by jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala, according to sources.

After 1996, this is the first time a search is being conducted at the former AIADMK chief’s residence, sources said.

Heavy security was deployed outside Poes Garden to thwart any untoward incident.

Sources said that the raid was carried out following a tip-off that some electronic devices were to be “clandestinely removed” from rooms that VK Sasikala, Jayalalithaa’s long-time aide who is currently in jail, used during her stay at the Poes Garden home.

After Jayalalithaa’s death last December, Sasikala had continued living at the Poes Garden home until the Supreme Court upheld her conviction in a disproportionate assets case and sent her to jail.

Friday’s raid at Poes Garden came just days after taxmen conducted multi-day searches at premises linked to Sasikala’s family and Jaya TV.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Viral video Viral video
7.1K
Headlines

Viral video: Two arrested after victim’s father files FIR at Baripada Sadar PS
British Airways British Airways
6.5K
Headlines

In pics: Strange birds attack on air causes serious damages to British Airways flight
stripped naked stripped naked
5.3K
Crime

Shame! Girl student stripped naked, filmed by miscreants in city

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top