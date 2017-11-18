Income Tax department raids Jayalalithaa’s Poes Garden residence

Chennai: The Income Tax officials on Friday conducted raids at Poes Garden, the residence of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa and properties of VK Sasikala’s relatives.

The Income Tax Department on Friday night recovered a laptop, a desktop and four pen drive from two rooms in Veda Nilayam, used by jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala, according to sources.

After 1996, this is the first time a search is being conducted at the former AIADMK chief’s residence, sources said.

Heavy security was deployed outside Poes Garden to thwart any untoward incident.

Sources said that the raid was carried out following a tip-off that some electronic devices were to be “clandestinely removed” from rooms that VK Sasikala, Jayalalithaa’s long-time aide who is currently in jail, used during her stay at the Poes Garden home.

After Jayalalithaa’s death last December, Sasikala had continued living at the Poes Garden home until the Supreme Court upheld her conviction in a disproportionate assets case and sent her to jail.

Friday’s raid at Poes Garden came just days after taxmen conducted multi-day searches at premises linked to Sasikala’s family and Jaya TV.