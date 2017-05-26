Include BBSR as “Visa on Arrival” station: CM urgues Sushma

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to encourage foreign tourist arrivals in Odisha after connected by the recently launched international connectivity with Air Asia, on Friday Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wrote a letter to External Affair Minister Sushma Swaraj urguing her to include Bhubaneswar as a ” Visa on Arrival” station.

In a letter to Sushma Swaraj, CM Naveen Patnaik citied that such a facility would encourage people from countries connected by the recently launched international connectivity and boost tourist footfalls to Odisha.

“There has been a good response to this international connectivity with Indian citizens travelling abroad through Bhubaneswar. A sizeable number of foreign arrivals have also been noticed,” the Odisha CM mentions in his letter.

Emphasising that Odisha is a land of rich cultural heritage where Emperor Ashoka converted to Budhisim and spread the message across the World, CM demanded that Bhubaneswar may be included as a stop for the Colombo-Varanasi flight, which will help in increasing the tourist footfalls for both Odisha and Varanasi, CM Naveen Patnaik has written a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju.