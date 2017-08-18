In Pics: Odisha born director Abinash nanda makes TV commercial featuring 15 Odia actors

Bhubaneswar: Odisha born bollywood Ad and filmmaker Avinash nanda is now all set to Creating a history for conceptualizing a television commercial which will feature 15 Odia actors and actress in a 60 second television commercial.
It is the first time in Indian advertising history that such a commercial is being attempted.
This television commercial will be a landmark in terms of concept and will feature the best stars of the 21st Century in Odisha both from Television & Silver Screen. The selected 15 Ollywood celebrities are Mahasweta Ray, Aparajita Mohanty, Mihir Das, Akash Dasnayak, Budhaditya Mohanty, Elina Samantray, Subashis Sharma, Anisha Mahakund, Devika Samal, Avishek Rath, Lipsa Mishra, Linkun Choudhury, Devjani Dauraiya, Bhumika Das and Usasi Mishra.
Renowned Bollywood ad film Cameraman Mr.Manoj Khatoi is the DOP.
This TVC will also be listed in Llimca Book of Records.