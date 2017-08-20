PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

In pics: Naveen gets grand welcome on his return winning Best Administrator Award

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik this afternoon got a grand welcome on his return to Odisha from Delhi for winning the Best Administrator Award.

Thousands of BJD workers across the state along with MLAs, MPs and leaders were gathered outside the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) to congratulate their leader and cordially welcomed Patnaik on his arrival.

He paid floral tributes to the statue of Biju Patnaik at BPIA at left for Naveen Nivas.

The BJD had left no stone unturned to get political mileage from it. Elaborate arrangements were made by putting up hoardings and banner at various places between airport and Naveen Nivas to welcome Patnaik.

However, the ruling BJD had decided to celebrate its leader’s success in a low key manner, following Utkal Express accident near Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh last evening.

After arriving at his residence he addressed the media saying, “I would like to thank all the people who had come in such large number to the airport to greet me. I would like to express my deep gratitude again to Outlook for having awarded me the Best Administrator in the country award.”

