In pics: Independence Day parade rehearsal starts in State capital

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of 71st Independence Day, the first phase of parade rehearsal has kicked off at Mahatma Gandhi Marg in front of the State Assembly from Friday.

Commissionerate Police has implemented Level 4 security measures on this occasion. Over 30 troops of Police force along with jawans of CRPF, OSAP and SOG are deployed at Gandhi Marg. Apart from this; the Quick Response Team (QRT) is deployed to ward off any untoward incident at the entry and exit points of the Gandhi Marg.

The rehearsal saw jawans of Odisha Swift Action Force (OSAF) participating for the first time in the parade along with a platoon from Telangana Police who have participated last year as well. The students from different schools and colleges have also participated in this rehearsal.

The other troops who have participated in the practice are, State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), Commissionerate Police (CP), Special Operation Group Commando (SOGC), Special Protection Force (SPF), Fire Service, Traffic Police Force (TPF) for both Male & Female, Home Guards (Male), Odisha Minerals Protection Force (OMPF), Scouts and Guide and volunteers of several organizations.

The rehearsal saw participation of 65 units from different organizations of the state.