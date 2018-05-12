In pics: Himesh Reshammiya marries TV star Sonia Kapoor in private ceremony

Mumbai: Singer-composer-actor Himesh Reshammiya married his long time girlfriend, actor Sonia Kapoor, at his residence in the wee hours of Saturday morning.
Sharing some of their photos on his social media, Himesh wrote, “togetherness is bliss”.
An official statement prior to the couple’s wedding, read, “Himesh Reshammiya will tie the knot with long-time girlfriend Sonia Kapoor. A simple ceremony will be held on the night of May 11 at his residence. The ceremony will be a close knit affair with just close family and friends. Himesh’s parents and son Swaym will also be present for the occasion.”
He had told reporters shortly before his wedding that they planned to throw a party for the film fraternity some time after the ceremony. He added that the wedding itself was a “last-minute plan” because of the auspicious mahurat. “The lagna time is 1.30am. Considering the odd mahurat time, we haven’t invited any of our friends to the ceremony,” Himesh said.
He added that marriage was the “natural progression” in his relationship with Sonia, and that it felt good to “formalize their relationship.”
The ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’ and ‘Tera Suroor’ hitmaker had last year gotten divorced from Komal, his first wife after over two years of marriage. He says the decision to separate was amicable.
The news of their separation first came to light in September 2016 when they filed for divorce.
Last year, Komal had said nobody was responsible for their separation, clarifying her stance on rumours that Sonia may have been a reason behind it.
Sonia is a television actor, seen in shows like Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai, Jugni Chali Jalandhar, Yes Boss and Remix.
Himesh’s wedding is yet another in the slew of Bollywood weddings to happen in the past few days. While Sonam Kapoor Ahuja married business Anand Ahuja in a Sikh wedding on May 8, actor and talk show host Neha Dhupia married actor Angad Bedi on May 10.