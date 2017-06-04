In pics: Ekamra Walks could inspire artists from every field, feel visitors

Bhubanrswar: The 25th edition of Ekamra Walks, the guided heritage walk of the city today saw inspiring elements in which entrepreneurs, artists and scholars took part and asked others to promote the heritage thing in a bigger way to make the Old Town visible globally.

As the walk was held on the eve of the World Environment Day, 2017, the walkers also got a nice briefing on the traditional plants and shrubs, which go along with our heritage and religious beliefs and on the other hand, are being protected and preserved. They got the knowledge while visiting the medicinal plant garden Ekamra Van, on the bank of Bindusagar.

Anita Sabat and Amrita Sabat, two sisters and promoters of Sabat Exports Pvt Limited were part of the heritage walk today and they came in traditionally designed dresses with Odissi and Sambalpuri motifs and after the tour said that the temples of the State Capital could be a treasure trove for designers as the traditional designs and motifs are present on their walls in plenty and the new designers could always take a lead from them.

Kashish Bharti, a dancer with the Art Vision institute, run by renowned Odissi and Chhow exponent Ileana Citaristi, who was part of the Ekamra Walks today along with her mother, said “the Odissi dance form has adopted its postures from the sculptures of the temples.

Sai Shankar Sarangi, who came to the Ekamra Walks for the second time today, tried his hands over the flutes and had a jugalbandi along with the flute artist Jagat Patnaik, who is a regular flute player at Ekamra Walks.