In pics: Disha Patani bonds with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s mom

Mumbai: Tiger and Disha have never confessed to their relationship status but continue to give us reasons to make us assume that the two are more than good friends.

The pictures of Disha Patani and Ayesha Shroff’s bonding are trending big time. Tiger Shroff, who was filming Student Of The Year 2 in Mussoorie up until a few days ago, was spotted walking out of a restaurant with Ana Singh while Disha and Ayesha Shroff strolled behind chatting away. Disha, who featured with Tiger Shroff in last month’s Baaghi 2, got into a car with the actor and left, while Ayesha waved them off.