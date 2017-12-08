In pics: Amid wedding rumours, Virat and Anushka fly to Italy with family

Mumbai: Cricketer Virat Kohli and Actress Anushka Sharma left for Switzerland in the intervening night of Thursday-Friday, as speculation about a possible ‘Virushka’ wedding in Italy, according to sources.
Anushka Sharma was spotted leaving Mumbai in the wee hours of Thursday night with her family – sources said. Anushka and Virat will get married in Italy sometime between December 10 and 12, perhaps following it up with a reception in Mumbai later this month.
The wedding, if it happens, will reportedly be attended only by close family and friends.
Things have taken a new turn now, after the actress was spotted at the Mumbai International Airport, with her whole family on Thursday night.
There’s no official confirmation from the couple yet – but if reports are to be believed, the Virat-Anushka wedding is all set to happen this weekend in Italy.
The presence of Anushka’s family at Mumbai airport on Thursday further fueled speculation of an impending shaadi. Her father Ajay Kumar, mother Ashima and elder brother Karnesh all left from the airport.
Meanwhile, the Indian cricket captain, too, has reportedly left for Italy from Delhi.
Earlier this week, Twitter exploded with rumours that Anushka and Virat, who have been dating for several years, were planning to get married in Italy in the second week of December. Anushka’s spokesperson, however, was quick to deny the rumours, saying, “There is absolutely no truth to it (rumours of marriage).”