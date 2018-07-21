In pic: Heavy rain wreaks havoc in twin city

Bhubaneswar: Incessant rain triggered by well-marked low pressure since last night has wreaked havoc in twin city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack and other parts of the state throwing the normal life out of gear.
A stray dog takes shelter on a submerged rickshaw in Cuttack
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held a review meeting at the secretariat and directed all officials to be on alert to tackle the situation.
Rainwater gushed into a house in Cuttack
Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishupada Sethi said people in Malkangiri and Jaypatna areas have been evacuated to safe places. Besides, cooked food is being served to people in Cuttack.
A resident wades through a flooded road along with his daughter in Cuttack
The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Cuttack Municipality (CMC) have cancelled the leaves of all employees and asked them to join the rescue work even on Sunday.
Waterlogged Bidanasi police station in Cuttack
Youths row a boat on a flooded street in Cuttack
Partially submerged cars in Cuttack
Rainwater passes through a gate of Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar
Submerged cars in Bhubaneswar
Around 50 persons have reportedly remained trapped in rainwater in different parts of the state. As many as 20 Orissa Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams and district battalions engaged in the rescue operation.
ODRAF team engaged in the rescue operation