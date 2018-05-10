In 5,000 Crore Fraud Case, Court Seeks Response on Bail Plea of Ex-Andhra Bank Official

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the ED to file a response on the bail plea of a former Director of Andhra Bank arrested in a Rs.5, 000 crore bank fraud case involving Gujarat-based pharmaceutical company sterling Biotech.

Justice A.K.Pathak issued notice to the agency on the bail plea of Anup Prakesh Garg and listed the matter for July 2. The Enforcement Directorate’s counsel, Nitesh Rana, opposed the bail plea citing the serious nature of the offence.

Garg sought the bail saying he was arrested by the ED on January 12 after a case was filed against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and he has been in custody since then. Both the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) named Garg as an accused in criminal cases. The ED initiated a money laundering probe taking cognizance of the CBI FIR.

The CBI booked Sterling Biotech, its directors Chetan Jayantilal Sandesara, Dipti Chetan Sandesara, Rajbhushan Omprakash Dixit,Nitin Jayantilal Sandesara and Vilas Joshi,Chartered Accountant Hemant Hathi, Garg and some unidentified persons in connection with the alleged bank fraud.

Sterling Biotech had taken loans of over Rs 5,000 crore from a consortium of banks led by Andhra Bank which had turned into non-performing assets. Total pending dues of the group companies were Rs 5,383 crore as on December 31, 2016, said the CBI FIR.