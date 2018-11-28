Imran lays foundation stone for Kartarpur Corridor

Kartarpur/Chandigarh: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has laid the foundation stone for Kartarpur corridor three days after India performed the same.

Media reports said on Wednesday said Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and other Pakistani officials were present at the groundbreaking ceremony held at Narowal in Kartarpur.

The Indian government was represented by Union ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Pur. Punjab Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu was also present on the occasion.

The attending ministers crossed over to Pakistan at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab Wednesday morning.

The foundation stone was laid 120 kilometres from Lahore. The much-awaited corridor will connect Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur and Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India’s Gurdaspur district.