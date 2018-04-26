Imran Khan’s marriage in trouble, wife moves out due to ex-cricketer’s dogs

Islamabad: The rumours about Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s marriage took over the internet, as a local Urdu newspaper reported that his third wife, Bushra Maneka, left their palatial home ‘Bani Gala’ for her maternal home, after a domestic spat.
The reports suggested that the reason for her departure could be Bushra’s son from a previous marriage overstaying at Bani Gala. The report mentioned that both Imran and Bushra had earlier agreed that no one from Bushra’s family would stay at their home for a long time.
As the news of the split went viral, many came up with their own theories about the split. There were rumours that the cause of the dispute was Khan’s pet dogs which posed a menace for Bushra during her religious activities. It was also rumoured that Khan’s sisters, who are also staying in Bani Gala, expressed their displeasure with Bushra and influenced him against her.
Imran Khan had married Bushra Maneka in Lahore on 18 February and has often referred to her as his spiritual guide.