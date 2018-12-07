Imran Khan calls Indian ruling party as anti Pakistan

New Delhi: The Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has dubbed the ruling party in India as anti Muslim and anti Pakistan.

In an interview with the Washington Post, the Pakistani premier took a dig at the BJP and its leaders saying it has an anti-Pakistan approach.

To a question about why his gestures were spurned by India Khan said the main reason for such a reaction from his Indian counterparts was because of the ensuing general elections.

The Pakistan premier has earlier this year in September expressed his disappointment on Twitter over India calling off foreign minister level talks with Pakistan on the sidelines of UN General Assembly.

He called India’s decision as arrogant and took a dig at the Indian Prime Minister and expressed his disappointment on the negative response.