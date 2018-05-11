IMFA workers’ unrest: 18-day long stir at Therubali plant called off

Rayagada: Bringing an end to the 18-day long worker unrest at Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA) at Therubali in the district, the agitating workers called off their stir today.

The strike was called off after a tripartite meeting held between company officials, district administration and agitating workers on Thursday.

The meeting that started at around 8 pm last evening was convened at the office of Rayagada Collector Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar in the presence of SP Rahul PR, IMFA officials and a group of 25 agitators. At least 14 demands of the protestors were discussed during the meeting, while a majority of demands were accepted by the IMFA authorities. Following the assurance, the agitators confirmed to end their stir at around 10 am on Friday morning.

According to sources, out of their nine major demands, the company authorities have agreed to fulfill 4-5 during the meeting. Demands like education, land issues, drinking water facility, peripheral area development of the plant, fixation of minimum wage, EPF, gratuity and bonus have been met by IMFA.

Notably, the workers of the Therubali plant along with locals were protesting since April 24 which adversely affected the production of the company thereby causing huge monetary loss.