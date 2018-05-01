Nor’wester to lash Odisha till May 4: IMD

Bhubaneswar: Nor’wester rain accompanied by hailstorm and strong gusty winds reaching speed of 50 to 60 kmph will continue to lash most parts of Odisha till May 4, a bulletin issued by Bhubaneswar Regional Centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

“Thunder squalls and heavy rainfall are likely to occur at isolated places over parts of eastern India, comprising Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha and northeastern states, during the next two to three days under the influence of a strong low level convergence, moisture incursion and presence of jet speed winds in upper levels,” the IMD stated.

The weatherman has also issued thunderstorm and lightning warning for 11 districts -Jagatsinghpur, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Angul, Khurda, Nayagarh and Ganjam.

Meanwhile, a person died and seven members of a family sustained injuries in separate lightning incidents on Monday.