IMD issues thunderstorm warning for six districts

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre today issued thunderstorm and lightning warning for as many as six districts of Odisha.

As per the latest bulletin, thunderstorm accompanied with hail and gusty surface wind is likely to hit at least six districts of the state today.

Gusty winds reaching up to a speed of 50 to 60 km/hr will prevail along six districts – Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar and Angul.

People have been advised to remain alert and not to venture out during this period till 8.15 pm.

