Headlines

IMD issues thunderstorm warning for six districts of Odisha

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
thunderstorm

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre today issued thunderstorm and lightning warning for six districts in the State.

As per the latest bulletin, thunderstorm accompanied with hail and gusty surface wind is likely to hit at least six districts on Saturday between 4 pm to 8 pm.

The districts likely to be affected are Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh and Angul the IMD said in its bulletin.

Latest doppler weather radar and satellite imageries indicate that thunderstorm accompanied with hail and gusty surface wind speed reaching 50 to 60 kmph likely to occur over the districts today between 4pm to 8 pm, the bulletin said.

People are advised not to venture out during this period.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

mobile phone explodes mobile phone explodes
1.3K
Headlines

Odisha boy injured after mobile phone explodes
Usasi Misra Usasi Misra
1.1K
Headlines

Usasi Misra meets DGP, urges to take action against culprits in Derang assault case
Odisha Odisha
1.1K
Headlines

Phase-I of Public Bi-cycle Sharing system to take shape in a 40-km route
To Top