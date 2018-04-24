IMD issues thunderstorm warning for seven districts in Odisha

Headlines

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Department has issued thunderstorm and lightning warning for seven districts of Odisha today till 6.30 pm.

As per the latest bulletin, thunderstorm accompanied with hail and gusty surface wind is likely to hit at least seven districts in the state till 6.30 pm today.

The districts likely to be affected are Koraput, Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Gajapati and Ganjam, the IMD said in its latest bulletin.

Latest doppler weather radar and satellite imageries indicate that thunderstorm accompanied with hail and gusty surface wind speed reaching 50 to 60 kmph likely to occur over the districts till 6.30 pm, the bulletin said.

People have been advised to remain alert and not to venture out during this period.

