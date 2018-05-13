Headlines

IMD issues thunderstorm warning for seven districts in Odisha

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
thunderstorm

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre today issued thunderstorm and lightning warning for seven districts in the State.

As per the latest bulletin, thunderstorm accompanied with hail and gusty surface wind is likely to hit at least seven districts on Sunday.

The districts likely to be affected are Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Puri, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Malkangiri, the IMD said in its bulletin.

Latest doppler weather radar and satellite imageries indicate that thunderstorm accompanied with hail and gusty surface wind speed reaching 50 to 60 kmph likely to occur over the districts today, the bulletin said.

People are advised not to venture out during this period.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Anita Das Anita Das
8.3K
Headlines

Veteran Odia film actress Anita Das no more
Kalinga studio Kalinga studio
1.1K
Editorial

‘Where were these people – Is politics necessary for everything?’
Isha Ambani Isha Ambani
597
Latest News Update

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha to wed Piramal Group scion Anand in December
To Top