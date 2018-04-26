IMD issues thunderstorm warning for seven districts in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Even as intense heat wave conditions continue to make lives of people across Odisha miserable, the Regional Meteorological Centre on Thursday issued thunderstorm and lightning warning for seven districts.

As per the latest bulletin, thunderstorm accompanied with hail and gusty surface wind is likely to hit at least seven districts in the state today.

The districts likely to be affected are Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Angul, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Kendrapara, the IMD said in its bulletin.

Latest doppler weather radar and satellite imageries indicate that thunderstorm accompanied with hail and gusty surface wind speed reaching 50 to 60 kmph likely to occur over the districts today, the bulletin said.

Though the rain and thunder squall are likely to bring down temperature in these districts, the overall temperature across Odisha is likely to remain dry and humid.