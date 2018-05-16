IMD issues thunderstorm warning for five districts in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre today issued thunderstorm and lightning warning for five districts in the State.

As per the latest bulletin, thunderstorm accompanied with hail and gusty surface wind is likely to hit at least five districts on Wednesday.

The districts likely to be affected are Ganjam, Nayagarh, Khordha, Cuttack and Angul, the IMD said in its bulletin.

Latest doppler weather radar and satellite imageries indicate that thunderstorm accompanied with hail and gusty surface wind speed reaching 50 to 60 kmph likely to occur over the districts today, the bulletin said.

People are advised not to venture out during this period.