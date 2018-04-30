Headlines

IMD issues thunderstorm warning for 5 districts

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre today issued thunderstorm and lightning warning for 5 districts of Odisha.

As per the latest bulletin, thunderstorm accompanied with hail and gusty surface wind is likely to hit at least 5 districts of the state today.

Gusty winds reaching up to a speed of 50 to 60 km/hr will prevail along 5 districts including Ganjam, Balasore, Kandhamal, Nayagarh and Mayurbhanj districts between 10 am to 2 pm.

People have been advised to remain alert and not to venture out during this period.

