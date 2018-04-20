IMD issues thunderstorm warning for 5 districts in Odisha

Headlines

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Department has issued thunderstorm warning for five districts of Odisha today between 2 pm and 6 pm.

As per the latest bulletin, thunderstorm accompanied with hail and gusty surface wind is likely to hit at least five districts in the state till 6 pm today.

The districts likely to be affected are Kandhamal, Boudh, Sonepur, Kalahandi and Koraput the IMD said in its latest bulletin.

Latest doppler weather radar and satellite imageries indicate that thunderstorm accompanied with hail and gusty surface wind speed reaching 50 to 60 kmph likely to occur over the districts till 6 pm, the bulletin said.

People have been advised to remain alert and not to venture out during this period.

