IMD issues thunderstorm, lightning warning for eight districts

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a thunderstorm and lightning warning for eight districts in Odisha.

The IMD issued the warning for Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam and Rayagada. In the wake of 280 deaths due to lightning in the state, the IMD alerted people of these districts to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, 1.5 lakh lightning awareness posters were distributed for generating awareness on lightning in the state, said an official in Special Relief Commissioner’s office.

Notably, total 280 people, including 27 children, have lost their lives in Odisha after being struck by lightning since April this year, said the SRC office.