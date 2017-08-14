PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

IMD issues thunderstorm, lightning warning for 18 districts

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
IMD

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a thunderstorm and lightning warning for 18 districts in Odisha.

In the wake of 280 deaths due to lightning in the state, the IMD alerted people of these districts to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

Earlier on Sunday, IMD issued the warning for Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam and Rayagada.

Meanwhile, 1.5 lakh lightning awareness posters were distributed for generating awareness on lightning in the state, said an official in Special Relief Commissioner’s office.

Notably, total 280 people, including 27 children, have lost their lives in Odisha after being struck by lightning since April this year, said the SRC office.

Related Items:, , ,
Comments

Most Popular

7th Pay 7th Pay
2.0K
Headlines

7th Pay Commission: No hike on minimum pay, allowances for employees
BMC BMC
1.4K
Twin City

BMC conducts raid on various Hotels and Restaurants in Bhubaneswar, seized stale foods
Pal Heights Pal Heights
1.2K
Twin City

Fire Mishap at Pal Heights owner’s house: Cops seize CCTV hard disk
trains trains
1.1K
Twin City

Rescheduled trains, changed routes for modernization work at Cuttack Railway station
transferred transferred
1.0K
Headlines

PF account to be automatically transferred on job switch
To Top