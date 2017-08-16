IMD issues thunderstorm, lightning warning for 18 districts

Bhubaneswar: The meteorological department on Wednesday issued thunderstorm and lightning warning in eighteen districts of Odisha.

It also cautioned the people in the 18 districts to take shelter in nearby buildings or other safe locations.

The districts where the warning has been issued are: Maurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Khorda, Cuttack, Puri, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Koraput, Malkangiri and Gajapati.

Meanwhile, weather centre in Bhubaneswar said, rainfall occurred at a few places in Odisha with heavy rainfall at one or two places in north coastal Odisha.