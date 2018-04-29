IMD issues thunderstorm and lightning warning for 15 districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Department has issued thunderstorm and lightning warning for 15 districts of Odisha today.

As per the latest bulletin, thunderstorm accompanied with hail and gusty surface wind is likely to hit at least 15 districts of north and south part of the state today.

Gusty winds reaching up to a speed of 50 to 60 km/hr will prevail along 15 districts including Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Khordha, Cuttack, Gajapati, Rayagada, Angul, Jagatsinghpur, Puri and Ganjam.

People have been advised to remain alert and not to venture out during this period.