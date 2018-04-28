IMD issues thunderstorm and lightning warning for 12 districts of Odisha

Headlines

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Department has issued thunderstorm and lightning warning for twelve districts of Odisha today.

As per the latest bulletin, thunderstorm accompanied with hail and gusty surface wind is likely to hit at least 12 districts in the state today.

The districts likely to be affected are Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Kandhamal, Angul and Dhenkanal, the IMD said in its latest bulletin.

Latest doppler weather radar and satellite imageries indicate that thunderstorm accompanied with hail and gusty surface wind speed reaching 50 to 60 kmph likely to occur over the districts, the bulletin said.

People have been advised to remain alert and not to venture out during this period.

 

