IMD issues thunderstorm alert for three districts in Odisha

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre today issued thunderstorm and lightning warning for three districts in the State.

As per the latest bulletin, thunderstorm accompanied with hail and gusty surface wind is likely to hit at least three districts on Friday. The IMD has advised people to remain alert till 10.15 pm.

The districts likely to be affected are Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Balasore, the IMD said in its bulletin.

Latest doppler weather radar and satellite imageries indicate that thunderstorm accompanied with hail and gusty surface wind speed reaching 50 to 60 kmph likely to occur over the districts today, the bulletin said.

People are advised not to venture out during this period.

