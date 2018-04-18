IMD issues thunderstorm alert for 3 Odisha districts

Headlines

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Department has issued thunderstorm warning for three districts of Odisha today till 8.30 pm.

As per the latest bulletin, thunderstorm accompanied with hail and gusty surface wind is likely to hit at least three districts in the state till 8.30 pm today.

Ganjam, Gajapati and Koraput are the districts that have been put on alert.

Latest doppler weather radar and satellite imageries indicate that thunderstorm accompanied with hail and gusty surface wind speed reaching 50 to 60 kmph likely to occur over the districts till 8.30 pm, a bulletin of the meteorological centre said.

People have been advised to remain alert and not to venture out during this period.

