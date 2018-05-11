Headlines

IMD issues thunderstorm alert for 10 districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre today issued thunderstorm and lightning warning for ten districts in the State till 12.45 pm.

As per the latest bulletin, thunderstorm accompanied with hail and gusty surface wind is likely to hit at least ten districts- Puri, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Nuapara, Bolangir Kalahandi and Kandhamal till 12.45 pm, an IMD bulletin said.

Latest doppler weather radar and satellite imageries indicate that thunderstorm accompanied with hail and gusty surface wind speed reaching 50 to 60 kmph likely to occur over the districts today, the bulletin said.

People are advised not to venture out during this period.

