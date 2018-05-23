IMD issues Nor’wester warning for 15 Odisha districts today

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Nor’wester warning for 15 districts of Odisha today.

Rain and thundershower with wind speed reaching 50 to 60 kmph would lash Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Angul, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Sundargarh and Jharsuguda, a release of the Met centre read.

People in these districts have been advised not to venture outside and stay on alert from 7 am to 11.30 am.

The IMD has predicted Nor’wester in most parts of the state till May 24.

Several cases of lightning deaths have been reported in last two weeks in the state.