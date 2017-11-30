Headlines

IMD issues cyclone alert for Lakshadweep, heavy to heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu next 24 hrs

Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cyclone warning for the Lakshadweep islands.

The IMD bulletin on Thursday warned Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep residents of ‘heavy to very heavy rainfall’ at places in south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala in the next 24 hours and ‘extremely heavy’ downpour in Lakshadweep in the next two days.

The depression over Comorin area, the report said, has moved ‘west-northwestwards’ and further intensified into a deep depression. Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Agency tweeted about this saying a cyclonic storm could be formed in the next 12 hours.

District collectors have declared holiday for schools and colleges in Kanyakumari and Thoothukudi districts.

Lakshadweep Islands: Fishermen along and off Lakshadweep Islands are advised not to venture into the sea during next 48 hours.

South Tamil Nadu and South Kerala: Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea along and off South Tamil Nadu coast during next 24 hours and along and off South Kerala coasts during next 48 hours.

