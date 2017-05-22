Headlines

IMD forecast: Monsoon likely to hit Odisha coast by June first week

Pragativadi News Service
Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar India Meteorological Department (IMD) director Sarat Sahu on Monday said Odisha is likely to experience rains triggered by the south-west monsoon in first week of June.

“Conditions are favourable for onset of monsoon in Odisha. The southwest monsoon is expected to touch Kerala by May 30 and it may enter Odisha in June first week”‘ said sahu.

Informing about the monsoon onset, he predicted, the quantity of rains will increase in the State coast in first week of June.

But the heatwave conditions seem to prevail in Odisha till the end of this month, he added.

