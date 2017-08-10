IMD forecast heavy rainfall in interior Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday forecast heavy rainfall in interior Odisha in the next 24 hours with the southwest monsoon active across the state.

“Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over interior Odisha during the next 24 hours,” an official statement issued by the IMD said.

Meanwhile, sources in the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar said rainfall has occurred at many places over Odisha with heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places over north interior Odisha and heavy rainfall at one or two places over south coastal Odisha.

The chief amounts of rainfall recorded in cm are Samakhunta in Mayurbhanj district (18 cm), Baripada in Mayurbhanj distrct (10 cm), Purushottampur in Ganjam district (9 cm), Patnagarh in Bolangir district (6 cm) and Khandapara in Nayagarh district (5 cm).