Imagery shows North Korea’s new Hwasong-15 missile larger, more powerful

Seoul: North Korea has test-fired a brand new Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM), which experts said shows a major advance in technology and threat.

Photos of the Hwasong-15 released on Thursday, which showed a large, tall missile that appears to be significantly wider than the Hwasong-14, previously Pyongyang’s most-advanced missile, which was launched over Japan twice in July.

North Korea said the new missile soared to an altitude of about 4,475 km (2,780 miles), more than 10 times the height of the International Space Station, and flew 950 km during its 53-minute flight – higher and longer than any North Korean missile, before landing in the sea near Japan.

The missile’s large size was immediately apparent in the photos, which analysts said could provide for a more powerful propulsion system.

However, Nikki Haley, the US Ambassador to the United Nations, said North Korea’s test “brings the world closer to war, not farther from it.