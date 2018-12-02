Illegal Shelter Home In Dhenkanal Sealed

Dhenkanal: The illegal shelter home in Dhenkanal’s Beltikiri has been sealed today by the Sadar police after the exploitation of inmates was exposed.

The shelter home named Dream Centre was sealed in the presence of Tehsildar and Childline officers. The inmates of Shelter Home have been rehabilitated in the nearest child care institutions.

The house had come on the radar of police after the girl inmates brought sexual harassment allegations against the in-charge and founder on Friday.

On basis of the statement of the girls, the police raided and arrested the in-charge on Saturday.

Following the reports of exploitation of minor girls, the WCD minister had directed the district collectors to immediately shut down 23 branches of Dream Centre Shelter Home across the state on Saturday.

Subsequently, the Dream Centre Shelter Home was sealed today.