Illegal sawmills raided in Balasore, timber worth lakhs seized

Balasore: Forest department and Vigilance department conducted a joint-raid on illegal sawmills located in villages under Rasalpur panchayat in the district.

Acting on directions of Vigilance SP Sunil Senapati, a team of forest officials conducted a raid on the illegal sawmills in Machadiha and Paladiha village.

During the raid, the official s seized huge cache of logs worth over Rs 5 lakhs and machinery.

Officials including, Additional Collector, Vigilance DSP, forest rangers and other officials were present during the raid.