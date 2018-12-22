Illegal sawmills raided in Balasore, timber worth lakhs seized

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Illegal sawmills raided in Balasore
6

Balasore: Forest department and Vigilance department conducted a joint-raid on illegal sawmills located in villages under Rasalpur panchayat in the district.

Acting on directions of Vigilance SP Sunil Senapati, a team of forest officials conducted a raid on the illegal sawmills in Machadiha and Paladiha village.

Related Posts

On duty home guard hurt in bear attack in Balasore

Youth hacks mother to death, stages it as accident

Minor girl’s body recovered from pond in Nayagarh…

During the raid, the official s seized huge cache of logs worth over Rs 5 lakhs and machinery.

Officials including, Additional Collector, Vigilance DSP, forest rangers and other officials were present during the raid.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.