Illegal liquor den busted in Bhubaneswar, six held

Bhubaneswar: Excise department on Thursday busted an illegal liquor racket at Salia Sahi in Bhubaneswar and arrested six persons in this connection.

Acting on reliable inputs, a police team raided a house in Salia Sahi area and recovered 30 drums of country-made liquor.

The accused persons were identified as Lugu Hansda, Bijaya Marandi, Hindu Tudu, Harish Chandra Marandi, Nuna Marandi, and Basanti Tudu.

According to police the accused persons used to procure spurious liquor from different places and later sell those at higher price after filling them in bottles of branded liquor.

Sources said the gang has been running the illegal trade in the area for the last couple of months.

Police said interrogations of the arrested persons are underway to trace the source from where they used to procure the liquor and involvement of other people in the racket.

