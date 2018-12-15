Illegal brick kiln raided in Kalinganagar, owner fined Rs 3L

Jajpur: An illegal brick kiln was raided in Patharapada panchayat in Kalinganagar in the district by the officials of Vyasnagar tehsil and a huge cache of raw material was seized today.

Acting on the direction of district administration the officials raided the brick kiln, which was running in the area since long without any approval.

Addressing a presser at the office of additional Collector, Kalinganagar, Vyasnagar tehsildar Niranjan Behera said, “A huge cache of materials including 5000 cubic metre soil, lakhs of raw bricks and around 80,000 burnt bricks, worth over Rs 5 lakh, have been seized from the spot.”

Following the raid, it was also found that the brick kiln establishment has illegally acquired three acres of forest land, Behera informed.

The owner of the illegal brick kiln, Santosh Kumar Behera, has been slapped with a fine of Rs 3 lakh, the Vyasnagar tehsildar further added.