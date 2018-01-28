International

IKEA founder Ingvar Kamprad dies at 91

Stockholm: Billionaire IKEA founder Ingvar Kamprad has died aged 91, the Swedish company said on Sunday, with the furniture empire he launched more than half a century ago familiar around the globe.

Kamprad founded IKEA in 1943 when he was just 17.

The retailer is now heading for 50 billion euros ($62 billion) in annual revenues.

One of the greatest entrepreneurs of the 20th century, Ingvar Kamprad, has passed away, at his home in Smaland, Sweden, on January 27, as per reports.

Born on March 30, 1926, in southern Sweden, Kamprad started off selling matches to neighbours at the age of five and soon diversified his inventory to include seeds, Christmas tree decorations, pencils and ball-point pens.

