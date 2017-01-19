IITan quits job to fight panchayat polls

Kendrapara: An alumnus of IIT Kharagpur, Nihar Ranjan Beura(aged 50) has quit his job for the sake of contesting at the panchayat polls in Dumuka Gram Panchayat in the district here.

Nihar while speaking to the media has said that he has undertaken the step with an ojective of transforming the life of villagers. He has filed his nomination papers for Panchayat Samiti member.

After completing his Masters in Industrial Engineering and Management from IIT Kharagapur, he has worked in many multi-national companies in the United States, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Netherlands and Denmark. Nihar has now set up a dairy farm in his village from where locals buy pure milk at a cheaper rate.

In a statement he has said , “I was born and brought up in Dumuka; time has come to pay back to my ancestral village. It is everyone’s duty to give back to the society which has contributed to one’s success”.

Villagers, mostly unemployed youths has said that for the last two years Nihar has been providing career counseling to job-seekers.

Earlier during 1996 super cyclone, Nihar had lost his father and elder brother. Later he was survived by his mother only. Now after achieving all success in his professional life, he has made up his mind to serve for his village and bring it to the path of progress.